The Virginia State Police says it's reviewing claims made by new Washington Redskins receiver Paul Richardson Jr., who tweeted that he was asked whether he was in a gang and was told he was a drug dealer when pulled over by a trooper Tuesday afternoon.

Richardson, the former Seahawks wideout who signed with the Redskins last month, tweeted that he got pulled over in a toll lane, leading to the questions from the trooper.

@prichiejr/Twitter

"Before asking my name he asked me if I was in a gang, then minutes later told me he thought I was a dealer (drugs)," Richardson posted. "What a welcome to the east coast. Finished up with asking me how much car cost me.

"I've had this car 2 weeks and this amazing officer gave me a ticket for only having temporary registration. Mind you I have up to 2 months in Va before needing to register it AGAIN in Virginia."

Richardson's tweets have since been deleted.

A spokeswoman for Virginia State Police confirmed that Richardson, who was driving a Mercedes SUV, was stopped in Loudoun County "because the vehicle did not have license plates displayed as required by Virginia law" and that he was cited "for failing to have the vehicle properly registered."

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said state police were notified of Richardson's tweets later Tuesday and are looking into what happened.

"While no formal complaint has been filed, the Department is reviewing the matter, to include the trooper's in-car camera footage of the traffic stop, to determine if the traffic stop was handled in accordance with state police policy," Geller said.

Richardson signed a five-year deal worth up to $40 million at the beginning of free agency last month.