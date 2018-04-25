What was already shaping up as a memorable week for running back Saquon Barkley moved to another level on Tuesday, when he and girlfriend Anna Congdon celebrated the birth of their first child.

Barkley posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday night of Jada Clare Barkley, saying he didn't have the words to describe how he was feeling.

On March 17, Congdon shared her pregnancy via Instagram, and Barkley shared his excitement with reporters three days later at Penn State's pro day. He said the baby's due date was April 14 and the couple didn't know the baby's gender in advance.

"I'm excited. Some people aren't even blessed with the opportunity to have kids, and I'm able to have one," he said. "I'm truly excited to be a father."

Barkley is expected to be among the top five players selected in Thursday night's NFL draft.