The Atlanta Falcons picked up the fifth-year option for defensive end Vic Beasley Jr., the eighth pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team planned to pick up Beasley's option all along. Beasley's contract now runs through 2019, when he'll be scheduled to make around $14.2 million. He has a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016, when the Falcons made their run to the Super Bowl before falling to the New England Patriots. Beasley's production dropped to five sacks last season as he missed two games due to a hamstring injury and had to adjust to playing more as the strongside linebacker.

The Falcons plan to play Beasley strictly at defensive end moving forward so he can focus on pressuring quarterbacks. He is part of a young core of defenders the coaches are counting on.

When asked about the possibility of landing a lucrative long-term deal in the future, Beasley told ESPN, "All I have to do is go produce, go help my team get back to this championship and go win this Super Bowl. That's our goal. And I feel like if I give my all, the future will take care of itself.''

Beasley's career numbers include 24.5 sacks, 94 combined tackles and nine forced fumbles.

The Falcons' immediate concern, from a financial standpoint, is signing quarterback Matt Ryan to a contract extension. The 2016 NFL MVP has one year and $19.25 million left on his current contract.