On the eve of the draft, the NFL concluded there was no evidence that any team asked LSU running back Derrius Guice if he liked men or if his mother was a prostitute, as Guice asserted last month.

Speaking on Sirius XM Radio on March 7, a couple of days after the NFL combine ended, Guice described his experience, saying, "It was pretty crazy. Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction. ... I go in one room, and a team will ask me, 'Do I like men?' just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"

ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Guice as a late first-round pick.

Editor's Picks Kiper's Top 300 NFL draft Big Board and position rankings Mel Kiper ranks the top 300 prospects in this class, then runs through each position to tally up more than 700 players.

McShay's final rankings: Top 300 prospects for 2018 NFL draft Todd McShay sets his board one final time before the 2018 NFL draft gets underway. It's a class rich in running backs and with four first-round grades on QBs. 1 Related

The league's investigation included formal reviews and reports from every team that interviewed Guice, interviews with the player, agent and others, per a source. The league could not confirm that any club made the reported inquiries.

The league spent weeks trying to figure out who had asked Guice these questions. At least one team said Guice admitted that he "made up" the statements that led to a lengthy NFL investigation, according to a source.

"Following reports concerning the interviews of Derrius Guice at the Scouting Combine, the League conducted a thorough investigation which included a formal review and report from every club that interviewed Mr. Guice during the Combine, as well as discussions with Mr. Guice, his agent and others," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "The investigation did not confirm that any club made the reported inquiries. Nonetheless, we used this opportunity to reaffirm our workplace standards and emphasize the importance of fully complying with all requirements of federal and state law. The NFL and each of its member clubs remain fully committed to fair and non-discriminatory employment practices."

At the time of the accusation, the league released a statement deploring such questions.

"A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies," the statement said.

"The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter.

"The league annually reminds clubs of these workplace policies that prohibit personnel from seeking information concerning a player's sexual orientation."