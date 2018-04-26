On the eve of the NFL draft, Baker Mayfield turned back the clock and showed he's having a ton of fun with one of the biggest moments of his life just hours away.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback posted a photo on Twitter that recreated the well-known Brett Favre image from the 1991 draft, when the future Hall of Fame quarterback received a call from the Atlanta Falcons, who had just picked him in the second round.

Like the Favre photo, Mayfield's was complete with jean shorts, wood paneling, an old-school phone and family and friends packed into a small room.

Baker Mayfield went all out to recreate this photo of Brett Favre during the draft. pic.twitter.com/j7Cr9vbLbM — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2018

The Mayfields were big fans of Favre and the Green Bay Packers while growing up in Texas.

A family member told ESPN's Jake Trotter that the Mayfields knew of the now-famous Favre photo taken in his bedroom in his parents' home in Mississippi on the night of the 1991 draft, an image taken by a local newspaper photographer that eventually spread to national magazines and television.

Baker Mayfield and his family thought it would be fun, in the days leading up to the draft, to recreate the shot with family members and friends.

So they hashed out the specifics with Mayfield's marketing team. The QB's mother bought wallpaper that looked like the wood paneling shown in Favre's bedroom. Baker already owned jeans shorts similar to those worn by Favre. They selected photos of Baker in his youth sports days to decorate the wall.

It took three hours to assemble the "set," a family member told Trotter.

The image, though, likely will be remembered for far longer than that.