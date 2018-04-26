On the eve on the NFL draft, offensive tweets from a potential No. 1 pick, Josh Allen, surfaced on social media.
The former Wyoming quarterback acknowledged the tweets to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith late Wednesday night and apologized, saying he was young and dumb.
The tweets no longer appear on Allen's account. However, they contained racial slurs and other offensive language, according to reporting by Yahoo! Sports.
The tweets cited by Yahoo! Sports were sent in 2012 and 2013, when Allen was in high school.
Allen is ranked as the top quarterback in the draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., and is projected by many to be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick.