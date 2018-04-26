The Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from head coaches and general managers around the league that Cleveland will take quarterback Baker Mayfield, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

The Browns hold the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the draft, which begins Thursday night at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

Browns general manager John Dorsey didn't provide many hints on the team's draft strategy when he met with reporters last week, saying he expected at least four quarterbacks to be picked in the first round.

The Browns are coming off an 0-16 season.

Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma, recently visited with the Browns, and Dorsey referred to him as a "pleasant fella."