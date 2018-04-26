Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will sign a two-year contract extension Thursday worth $8.55 million per year with a maximum value of up to $10.05 million per year, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Olsen, who last month interviewed for the Monday Night Football analyst job previously held by Jon Gruden, was entering the final season of a three-year extension signed in March 2015.

He told ESPN recently that he wanted an extension with the Panthers and that he would prefer to end his career in Carolina.

Olsen, 33, missed nine games last season with a broken foot sustained in Week 2. It was the first time since the 2007 season with the Bears that he missed a game and the first time since his first season with the Panthers in 2011 that he missed a start.

Olsen is the only tight end in NFL history to have three straight seasons (2014-16) with 1,000 yards receiving.

Information from ESPN's David Newton was used in this report.