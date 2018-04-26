Trevor Davis' arrest for making a bomb joke at Los Angeles International Airport did not result in charges filed after the Green Bay Packers wide receiver met with the Los Angeles City Attorney, a spokesman for the office told ESPN on Thursday.

City attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan said Davis appeared at an informal hearing in the city attorney's office, and although it has up to one year to file changes, he did not expect any further action.

No future court appearances have been scheduled.

Davis, 24, was arrested April 8 for making "criminal threats" after joking about having a bomb at LAX, according to airport police.

He relayed his side of the story during the office hearing and was given suggestions for how to better handle the situation, Mateljan said.

Davis is back in Green Bay and has been a full participant in the Packers' offseason program, which began April 17.

The fifth-round draft pick from Cal in 2016 served as the Packers' primary kick returner and punt returner last season. He ranked third in the NFL in punt return average (12.0) last season with a long return of 65 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 10 that set up the game-tying touchdown to force overtime.