The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night for a third-round draft pick.

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season because of a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy but returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Bryant, 26, has one year remaining on his contract and joins a Raiders receiving corps headlined by Amari Cooper.

Pittsburgh received the 79th overall pick in the trade.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said multiple times this offseason that the team did not intend to trade Bryant, but it was widely understood around the league that a quality draft pick would make him available.

Bryant wanted out of Pittsburgh and believed there was a chance he'd get dealt sometime this offseason. He has been training in Las Vegas and hadn't reported to the team's voluntary workout program.

Bryant was the perfect deep threat for the Steelers' offense but fell out of favor last season when he requested a trade and publicly questioned the ability of teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, who now becomes the team's clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Antonio Brown.

