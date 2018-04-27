The San Francisco 49ers are trading offensive tackle Trent Brown and the No. 143 overall pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 95 overall pick, according to league sources. The deal is pending a physical.

Brown, who is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery, flew to Foxborough on Thursday to undergo the physical Friday. When healthy, he is regarded as one of the premier pass-blocking offensive tackles in the league.

Brown's contract expires after this season and the 49ers were looking for a more physical run-blocking tackle, which is why Brown became expendable in San Francisco. On Thursday night, the 49ers used the ninth pick in the 2018 first round on Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who is expected to take over as the starter at right tackle.

Trent Brown landed on injured reserve last December with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

After using their top 2018 NFL draft choice on Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots have added two players that project to contribute along the offensive line this season.

Brown, who entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2015, has played in 31 games with 28 starts at right tackle. The 25-year-old enters the last year of his contract and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million.

The 6-foot-8, 355-pound Brown landed on injured reserve last December with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He joins a depth chart that includes starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, six-year veterans LaAdrian Waddle and Matt Tobin, five-year veteran Ulrick John, second-year players Antonio Garcia and Cole Croston, and developmental prospect Andrew Jelks.

The Patriots, who had success in 2017 with a four-man depth chart at offensive tackle, are in a state of transition at the position with starting left tackle Nate Solder (Giants) and top swing tackle Cameron Fleming (Cowboys) departing in free agency.

Information from ESPN's Mike Reiss was used in this report.