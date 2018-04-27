RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police won't release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer.

Tweets by Paul Richardson Jr., who is black, about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police.

Richardson just signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Redskins and was driving a new Mercedes when pulled over.

The department said Friday that it was declining a public records request by The Associated Press for video taken from the trooper's in-car camera. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department has the discretion to release the video under state law but has chosen not to.