        <
        >

          Virginia police won't release video of Paul Richardson Jr. traffic stop

          12:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police won't release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer.

          Tweets by Paul Richardson Jr., who is black, about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police.

          Richardson just signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Redskins and was driving a new Mercedes when pulled over.

          The department said Friday that it was declining a public records request by The Associated Press for video taken from the trooper's in-car camera. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department has the discretion to release the video under state law but has chosen not to.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.