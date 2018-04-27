The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Byron Maxwell, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth up to $3 million.

The move fills what was arguably the Seahawks' top roster need. It remained such when they opted to not address that position in the first round in favor of selecting San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the 27th pick.

The Seahawks are without a second-round pick as it stands now. That would lessen their chances of emerging from this draft with a cornerback capable of stepping in and playing immediately the way Maxwell could.

The 30-year-old Maxwell finished an up-and-down 2017 season for the Seattle Seahawks on a high note by performing well as a fill-in for Richard Sherman.

Seattle cut Sherman and nickelback Jeremy Lane earlier this offseason while another former starter, DeShawn Shead, left in free agency. Before Maxwell, the only cornerback Seattle had added in free agency was former 49ers starter Dontae Johnson on a one-year deal.

Released by the Miami Dolphins in October after losing his starting job, Maxwell returned to the Seahawks in November after Sherman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He played the majority of his first game back after rookie right cornerback Shaquill Griffin suffered a concussion on the opening possession, and Maxwell remained in the starting lineup for the final six games, eventually replacing Jeremy Lane on the left side.

"I thought that Byron Maxwell did a great job to finish," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the season. "It was exactly what we would've hoped would happen, that when we get him back in our system and we turn him back into the style that we play in, that he might recover the same kind of play. I think he did."

He had a hand in one of the bigger defensive plays of the season, when he forced a Dez Bryant fumble in a Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys, which Seattle won to keep its playoff hopes alive. He finished the season with 46 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

A sixth-round pick by Seattle in 2011, Maxwell started 17 games between the 2013 and 2014 seasons before signing a lucrative free-agent deal in 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles, who then traded him to Miami after one season.

Brady Henderson contributed to this report.