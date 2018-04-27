The Los Angeles Chargers informed tight end Antonio Gates this offseason they do not plan to re-sign him, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gates said at the end of last season that he wanted to continue his career in 2018.

A future Hall of Famer, Gates had a reduced role with the Chargers in 2017. He played 478 snaps, finishing with 30 catches for 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Gates hasn't had numbers that low since his rookie season in 2003.

Gates, 37, is the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns by an NFL tight end with 114. He and quarterback Philip Rivers have connected on 87 touchdown passes during their time together with the Chargers, the most in league history for a quarterback-tight end tandem.

Rivers said two weeks ago that he and Gates talked through text messages about his future.

"Shoot, I've been not only locker mates but spent a lot of time with Antonio over the last 14 seasons," Rivers said. "Great player. Great person. We all know our friendship. You'd love for him to get one more shot to be with us and go make a run at it. ... If it were not to work out, and if he were to decide to hang it up, who knows? He's had a heck of a run. He has nothing left to prove, that's for sure."

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2003, Gates is the all-time franchise leader for the Chargers in receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).

Gates posted 100-plus receiving yards in 21 games throughout his career, one of just seven tight ends in NFL history with 20-plus games of at least 100 yards receiving.

ESPN's Eric Williams contributed to this report.