The Los Angeles Chargers informed tight end Antonio Gates this offseason that they do not plan to re-sign him, the team confirmed Friday.

Gates said at the end of last season that he wanted to continue his career in 2018.

The 15-year veteran had a reduced role with the Chargers in 2017. He played 478 snaps, finishing with 30 catches for 316 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns; only his rookie season produced more meager numbers.

Gates, 37, is the career leader in receiving touchdowns by an NFL tight end (114). He and quarterback Philip Rivers have connected on 87 touchdowns during their time together with the Chargers, the most in league history for a quarterback-tight end tandem.

Rivers, who joined the team the year after Gates arrived, said two weeks ago that they had communicated through text messages about Gates' future.

"Shoot, I've been not only locker mates but spent a lot of time with Antonio over the last 14 seasons," Rivers said. "Great player. Great person. We all know our friendship. You'd love for him to get one more shot to be with us and go make a run at it. ... If it were not to work out, and if he were to decide to hang it up, who knows? He's had a heck of a run. He has nothing left to prove, that's for sure."

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Gates signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2003. He is the Chargers' franchise leader in receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdown catches, surpassing the output of Hall of Famers Lance Alworth, Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow.

Gates posted 100-plus receiving yards in 21 games throughout his career, making him one of just seven tight ends in NFL history with 20-plus games of at least 100 receiving yards.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.