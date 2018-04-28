After his final NFL draft, Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome describes the emotions of it all. (0:31)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ozzie Newsome has always been known for being the most even-keeled person in the Baltimore Ravens' draft room.

That is, until he made his final draft pick as the Ravens general manager.

"It was emotional," Newsome said at the end of draft Saturday. "The kid told me that he was going to make me proud."

That kid was Ferris State defensive end Zach Sieler, the 193rd and last pick for Newsome. While Newsome was on the phone with Sieler, about 50 members of the organization -- from coaches to scouts to other staff -- gave him a standing ovation.

Newsome succinctly said, "It was nice."

Ozzie Newsome with the Ravens' second first-round draft pick, quarterback Lamar Jackson. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Many in the room became teary-eyed.

"That was one of the greatest moments that I'll ever experience in professional life," coach John Harbaugh said. "The good news is that it's not really the end. It's the beginning of a new era."

In February, owner Steve Bisciotti announced Newsome would be stepping down as general manager and assistant general manager Eric DeCosta would take his place at the end of the 2018 season. Newsome will remain with the organization in an unspecified role.

In 23 drafts, Newsome built a reputation as one of the best general managers in NFL history. In addition to being the architect of two Super Bowl teams, he has drafted 18 Pro Bowl players, two Hall of Fame players, three NFL defensive players of the year and one NFL offensive player of the year.

"I would say that it is emotional. There's no doubt," said DeCosta, who got choked up in answering a question about Newsome's last pick. "Ozzie has taught me a lot about football, but more about life. That's going to continue."

Owner Steve Bisciotti made the symbolic gesture of the change, switching the chairs of Newsome and DeCosta in the draft room.

"It's been a lot of picks," Newsome said. "A lot of wins and a lot of losses. Even though it's a finality with that, it's not finality with what we'll continue to do for the Baltimore Ravens."