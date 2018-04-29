Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to contemplate his decision to retire in order to join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team, but a source said another network has made an "interesting" last-minute proposal that is also being pondered by Witten.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is actively trying to persuade Witten to play a 16th season in 2018, a team source said.

Witten hopes to have a final decision in the next 48 hours, with an announcement likely by Wednesday, a source said.

During a news conference to introduce first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he had spoken with Witten several times this week. Jones did not address what he and Witten discussed and said the tight end still needed time to contemplate his future -- "at least through the weekend."

"He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective," Jones said.

Should he decide to retire, Witten would leave the Cowboys as the franchise leader in games played (239), receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448). He is third in receiving touchdowns (68) and tied with Hall of Famer Bob Lilly for the franchise mark with 11 Pro Bowl selections.

Witten has the fourth-most receptions in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald, and is only the second tight end in history to have more than 12,000 receiving yards, trailing Gonzalez (15,127) in that category.

Witten signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys in March 2017.