ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins fortified their defensive line in the draft, making a key free-agent signing from one year ago expendable.

The Redskins released defensive lineman Terrell McClain on Monday, a source told ESPN.

They had signed McClain to a four-year deal worth up to $21 million last offseason. His salary was scheduled to be guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, but the language in the contract was changed to make it guaranteed for injury only.

McClain will count $3.75 million against the salary cap this season, unless the Redskins make it a post-June 1 designation, allowing them to take part of the hit in 2019.

The Redskins drafted two linemen over the weekend: Alabama's Da'Ron Payne in the first round and Virginia Tech's Tim Settle in the fifth. They also have two other young linemen -- Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis -- in their rotation, and veterans Anthony Lanier, Ziggy Hood, Stacy McGee and Phil Taylor, whom they recently re-signed.

It didn't help that McClain wasn't as productive as Washington had hoped, finishing with 17 tackles and two sacks in 2017. He started two of the 12 games he played, missing Weeks 12 through 15 with a toe injury.

Washington also cut defensive lineman A.J. Francis.

In his seven seasons, McClain has also played for Carolina, New England, Houston and Dallas. He played three years for the Cowboys before signing with Washington.