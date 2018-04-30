The New York Giants were open to trading Ereck Flowers during the NFL draft. It just didn't happen, in part because of the price.

The Giants were looking for a mid-round draft pick in return for Flowers, according to a source. That wasn't going to happen, given the level of his play and contract.

The price was considered significantly too steep for one team, and it ultimately didn't lure any bites. Flowers is guaranteed $2.4 million this season.

The Giants are now left with a decision to make on a young tackle who has struggled early in his career and has elected to train away from his team this offseason. His status was already considered questionable after a frosty relationship with his fellow offensive linemen and the belief among teammates that he shut it down early last season.

Flowers, 24, remains on the roster, for now. He'll have to earn his spot this summer.

The University of Miami product has not attended the team's voluntary offseason workout program, instead opting to train at home in Florida. He was one of the few players who did not participate in the team's voluntary minicamp last week.

Flowers' absence hasn't been lost on Giants' brass. They were expecting him to compete for the starting right tackle job after Nate Solder was signed to a record deal this offseason to play left tackle.

Coach Pat Shurmur noted last month that he wanted all of his players to participate in the offseason workouts. He thought this extra practice time was invaluable to improve team camaraderie and help players learn new offensive and defensive schemes.

"He's in Miami, and we're here. He decided not to come. He's an adult," general manager Dave Gettleman said during the draft over the weekend. "He has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program and he's decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he's not here, call him."

The Giants selected one offensive lineman in the draft: guard Will Hernandez in the second round. The Giants still have a use for Flowers because of a dearth of offensive tackles.

Chad Wheeler and Flowers were expected to compete for the starting right tackle job. Adam Bisnowaty, last year's sixth-round pick, could also be in the mix if the Giants don't add a veteran.

Flowers is in the final season of his rookie contract. The Giants aren't expected to pick up the fifth-year option available for first-round picks.

Flowers was the ninth selection in the 2015 NFL draft. For now, and likely depending on how he plays at right tackle this summer, he's still on the Giants' roster and part of their future.

"Well, I hope so," Shurmur said Monday during an interview on the Humpty & Canty with Rothenberg show on 98.7 ESPN New York. "At this point, again everything is voluntary, he's chose to train down in South Florida. But I saw a lot of good thigs from him a year ago on tape. He's just sort of made the decision to train away.

All of Flowers' $2.4 million salary is guaranteed for 2018. He's currently set to count $4.6 million against the salary cap.

The Giants would save $2.2 million against the cap if they cut Flowers at any point before the start of the season.