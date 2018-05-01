Stephen A. Smith would love to see Dez Bryant with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay instead of in New York with Odell Beckham Jr. (1:03)

PLANO, Texas -- If teams are looking for recommendations on Dez Bryant, Tony Romo will be a willing reference.

Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys on April 13 and has been looking for a new home since. According to multiple sources, he turned down a multiyear offer from the Baltimore Ravens before the draft in hopes of finding the right fit on a one-year deal that could help secure a bigger deal in 2019.

Dez Bryant and Tony Romo played eight years together on the Cowboys. AP Photo/LM Otero

Bryant said after he was cut that he would like to stay in the NFC East to see the Cowboys twice a year, but so far none of the Cowboys' rivals has expressed interest.

"There's a ton of teams he could help," Romo said after his U.S. Open qualifying round at Gleneagles Country Club. "One thing, I don't know how many teams will do their homework on it, but Dez is a good teammate and I think sometimes that might get lost in the way that the emotional aspect of things. If I was talking to any of the GMs or coaches, I would tell them he's not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way. He's going to come out and he'll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he'll have a couple options here soon."

Bryant's production dropped in his final three seasons with the Cowboys in part because of injuries, poor quarterback play in 2015 with an injured Romo and a change in passing-game philosophy in 2016. After signing a five-year, $70 million deal in July 2015, Bryant did not record a 1,000-yard season. He missed time in 2015 and '16 with foot and knee injuries. He played every game in 2017 but caught just 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He also set the franchise record for career touchdown receptions.

The Cowboys have turned to a wide-receiver-by-committee approach without Bryant, adding Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson and selecting Michael Gallup in the third round of the draft to go along with holdovers Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Noah Brown.