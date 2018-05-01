Terence Newman said Tuesday that he expects the 2018 season to be his final NFL season.

"I think this is probably going to be my last [season]," Newman said on a conference call, according to the team's website. "I am getting to a point [where] you have to figure out something else that you want to do once you get to my age.

"I think this will be my last year," Newman said. "No matter what happens, this will be it for me."

The 15-season NFL veteran re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Newman will turn 40 in September and will be the oldest defensive player in the NFL. He leads the league with the most career interceptions (42) among all active players. In 2017, the veteran corner totaled 25 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections.

Coming off his third season in Minnesota in which he played 555 snaps (third highest of all Vikings corners) as the team's lead nickel corner, Newman will be part of a secondary with newly drafted first-round cornerback Mike Hughes. His veteran presence is an important asset, as cornerbacks like Xavier Rhodes, Waynes and Mackensie Alexander have discussed the benefit of his guidance.

He said he doesn't have anything special planned for his final season.

"After 15 years, I've soaked about as much as I can in. I've been on a heck of a ride," he said. "I understand when it is time for me and it is time for me. I am not going to put anything on this or do anything special. I am just going to go out and do the same things I've always done. That is go out and try to get better and try to help this team get better.