          Chargers exercise RB Melvin Gordon's fifth-year option

          8:06 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Chargers have exercised running back Melvin Gordon's 2019 fifth-year option, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.

          Gordon had his best season as a pro in 2017, topping the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year NFL career.

          The Wisconsin product played a full, 16-game season for the first time as a pro, finishing with a career-high 1,105 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

          Gordon's 1,581 total yards from scrimmage last season ranked fifth in the NFL. Gordon finished with a career-low one fumble in 2017 after fumbling eight times during his first two years.

          Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.

