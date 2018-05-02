FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have informed defensive tackle Danny Shelton that they don't plan to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract for 2019, a league source said. The fifth-year option for 2019 is projected to be $7.1 million.

In March, the Patriots acquired Shelton and a fifth-round draft pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

The Browns had initially selected Shelton -- who at 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds is a strong player against the run who has come off the field in passing situations -- 12th overall in the 2015 draft.

The Patriots could still sign Shelton to a long-term extension after the 2018 season, as they will have had a full season to evaluate him in their system.

The team assumes some risk in declining the fifth-year option, as Shelton could potentially command more than $7.1 million per season on the free-agent market. But since there are only a handful of players at Shelton's position around the NFL who earn more than $7.1 million per season, the club might view that as a conservative risk.

The Patriots also declined the fifth-year options for defensive tackle Malcom Brown and receiver Phillip Dorsett by Wednesday's deadline.