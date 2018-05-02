The New York Giants declined the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Ereck Flowers' contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deadline for the fifth-year option was 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

It's hardly a surprise after the Giants tried to trade Flowers during the draft. They were looking for a midround draft pick in return for Flowers, according to a source. That wasn't going to happen, given Flowers' level of play and contract.

Flowers was the ninth selection in the 2015 NFL draft. The option would've been guaranteed for injury this season for between $12 million and $13 million, and given the Giants the option of having him back for the 2019 season for that salary.

But Flowers has fallen out of favor with the Giants after three shaky seasons and his decision to bypass this year's offseason workout program under a new regime. He has been working out at home in South Florida rather than alongside his teammates at the Giants' facility. Flowers was one of the few players who didn't attend last week's voluntary minicamp.

Coach Pat Shurmur has said he preferred all his players to attend the voluntary workouts as they try to rebuild their culture and learn new offensive and defensive schemes.

Flowers' absence hasn't been especially well-received; the Giants were hoping he would compete for the starting right tackle job after they signed left tackle Nate Solder this offseason. Flowers played exclusively at left tackle his first three NFL seasons.

"He's in Miami and we're here. He decided not to come. He's an adult," general manager Dave Gettleman said during the draft over the weekend. "He has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program and he's decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he's not here, call him."

Flowers, 24, recently hired agent Drew Rosenhaus. He was previously represented by his father.

"I have a good relationship with the Giants organization and plan on speaking with them in the near future regarding Ereck," Rosenhaus said.

After being drafted out of Miami, Flowers was immediately plugged into the starting lineup at left tackle after the previous starter, Will Beatty, tore his pectoral muscle that spring. Flowers has been the Giants' starter at left tackle ever since, despite his struggles.