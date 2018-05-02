Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has discussed the importance of protecting himself with head coach Doug Pederson and members of the offensive staff, he told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio on Wednesday. And while he plans to remain aggressive, Wentz is taking his self-preservation seriously and acknowledges that he'll have to pick his spots a bit more moving forward.

"We've talked about it quite a bit," Wentz said, speaking of conversations with Pederson, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and new quarterbacks coach Press Taylor. "I think we're all on the same page.

"I think there is always things I can learn from, 'OK, maybe I shouldn't have been so aggressive there.' There is a time and a place for it. Injuries happen. I believe this one was kind of a freak incident and that is just part of the game. There is always a learning curve. But overall, as an aggressive player, I am not going to change in that sense, I am just going to keep learning. I'm going to be learning how to preserve myself, how to be smart, when to take those chances, when it's worthwhile, it's a constant learning throughout my career, but it's definitely something I am taking seriously at the same time."

Wentz tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams in December on a play in which he scrambled and dove head-first into the end zone, taking on a pair of defenders, though most agree the injury happened before the contact. The play was negated by a holding call. Wentz stayed in the game and managed to throw a touchdown pass before limping off the field. He was forced to sit out the rest of the season.

Pederson revealed at the owners meetings in March that he planned to have a sit-down with Wentz about his playing style.

"Longevity's everything in this business," Pederson said, previewing his message. "Learn from the best. Learn from Tom Brady, who got hurt early in his career. And learn from guys that have done that and yet still went on to have great careers and long careers."

Wentz, who has entered the running progression phase of his rehab, is encouraged by his progress. His target return date remains Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.