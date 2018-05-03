An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for troubled New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, who failed to show up for a morning arraignment stemming from a previous reckless-driving charge, according to Broward County (Florida) court records.

Anderson was required to appear at 8:30 a.m., according to an arraignment dated April 7. He is facing a single misdemeanor count of reckless driving from a Jan. 19 incident that initially resulted in nine charges, including two felonies -- fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active (which was reduced to the misdemeanor charge of reckless driving) and threatening a public servant or family member.

Anderson's Miami-based attorney, Ed O'Donnell, told ESPN he "never received notice from any court to appear." He called it a "clerical error," saying he intends to clarify the matter Thursday with the court.

On April 3, the felony charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to the Broward County State Attorney's office. Anderson's January arrest was his second in a nine-month span. He also was arrested in May 2017 at a musical festival in Miami Beach. He was charged with resisting arrest with violence, a felony. He's still awaiting trial, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.

According to the arrest report of the Jan. 19 incident, police alleged that Anderson blew through a traffic stop, was clocked at 105 mph in a 45-mph zone, ran two red lights and was "all over the roadway" before stopping. Once in custody, police alleged, he refused to get in the back of the police vehicle and, once he was in the car, used profanity and made a sexual reference to the officer's wife.

Anderson enjoyed a breakout season with the Jets, as he led the team with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He made the team in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.