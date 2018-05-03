Sources: Eagles' Jernigan has back surgery

Eagles starting defensive tackle Tim Jernigan underwent surgery on a herniated disc in his back last week and is expected to be out four months, league sources told ESPN.

94WIP first reported Jernigan's surgery.

The Eagles are hopeful to have Jernigan back for the team's Thursday night regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, sources said.

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan had 2.5 sacks in his first season with the Eagles. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The injury easily could have ended Jernigan's time in Philadelphia, with the Eagles releasing him and declining to pay him, since he suffered the injury during an off-season workout in March. But instead, the Eagles reworked his contract and will now pay him $3 million guaranteed this season, but no longer will be liable for the $11 million guaranteed that was due next season, as part of the four-year $48 million extension he signed after being acquired in a trade with Baltimore.

Jernigan underwent the back surgery last week with Dr. Robert Watkins, per a source.

Under terms of the new contract, the final three years of Jernigan's deal are now option years, with Jernigan scheduled to make $11 million in 2019, $12 million in 2020 and $12 million in 2021, as was the case under the previous terms. However, none of that money is now guaranteed.