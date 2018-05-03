An arrest warrant for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has been set aside after he missed a Wednesday court date over a miscommunication, according to Anderson's Miami-based attorney, Ed O'Donnell.

Broward County (Fla.) court records showed that an arrest warrant was issued for Anderson following the missed arraignment. But O'Donnell said he went to the court Thursday morning to resolve the issue and the warrant was dropped.

A new court date was set for July 19.

Anderson is facing a single misdemeanor count of reckless driving from a Jan. 19 incident that initially resulted in nine charges, including two felonies -- fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active, which was reduced to the misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, and threatening a public servant or family member.

O'Donnell told ESPN on Wednesday that he "never received notice from any court to appear" and called it a "clerical error."

On April 3, the felony charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to the Broward County State Attorney's office.

Anderson's January arrest was his second in a nine-month span. He also was arrested in May 2017 at a musical festival in Miami Beach. He was charged with resisting arrest with violence, a felony. He is still awaiting trial, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.

According to the arrest report from the Jan. 19 incident, police alleged that Anderson blew through a traffic stop, was clocked at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, ran two red lights and was "all over the roadway" before stopping. Once in custody, police said, he refused to get in the back of the police vehicle and, once he was in the car, used profanity and made a sexual reference to the officer's wife.

Anderson enjoyed a breakout season with the Jets, as he led the team with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He made the team in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.