The NFL plans to contact the Buffalo Bills regarding team president Russ Brandon's abrupt resignation amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female team employee.

The league released a statement Thursday saying it will discuss the matter with the Bills and "make a decision in the next few days about what, if any, further steps we will take."

Brandon resigned Tuesday after spending 20 years working up the Bills' executive ranks.

According to multiple reports, Brandon's resignation came after he was confronted about the relationship by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Brandon told several media outlets he had contemplated stepping down from the job for some time, and felt the timing was right following the conclusion of the NFL draft. He did not respond to follow-up questions from The Associated Press regarding the alleged relationship.

Brandon was also president of the Pegula-owned NHL Buffalo Sabres. The NHL has not commented.

Kim Pegula will take over Brandon's roles, with her husband continuing to oversee both teams' operations.

