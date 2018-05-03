PITTSBURGH -- As Antonio Callaway heads to Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp this weekend, he'll come equipped with receiver tips from the world's best.

Thanks to exchanged Twitter messages and a home base in South Florida, Callaway -- a major talent who fell to the fourth round due to off-field issues -- has spent extensive time with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown over the last few weeks.

Brown is known to befriend his football peers at all levels, training with everyone from retirees to high school kids. And according to Callaway's agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, Brown was gracious with his time after Callaway reached out to him on social media.

Brown, who like Callaway grew up in Miami and is 5-foot-10, worked out with the receiver and even broke down game film with him. Brown was present at Callaway's draft party on Saturday to spread good vibes.

"He has a special affinity for the kids that are from here," said the Miami-based Kawa of Brown. "He's showing him not only what it takes to be a pro, but be one of the best."

The Browns called Callaway the best receiver in the 2018 draft, but his stock took a major plunge after the Florida Gators suspended him for the 2017 season for allegedly using stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts. In August 2016, a Title IX hearing officer cleared Callaway of sexual assault allegations. In May 2017, police cited Callaway with misdemeanor marijuana possession, a substance that re-emerged with Callaway's failed marijuana test at the NFL scouting combine in February.

Callaway disputed the test, citing a diluted sample. He's expected to be placed in Stage 1 of the league's substance abuse program.

Kawa said Callaway has owned up to his mistakes in his talks with the Browns, and fatherhood has re-ignited his love for football.

Brown has emerged as one of the league's most popular players, which means his 'Call God' hand gesture after every touchdown -- thumb and pinkie in the air -- gets plenty of air time. Callaway has seen that signal a time or two.

Real recognize real! #callgod🤙🏽 A post shared by A.D (@callaway81_) on Apr 10, 2018 at 3:25pm PDT

Brown has a different backstory, but he had plenty to overcome as a under-recruited player who lived in different homes as a teen.

"[Callaway] is trying to show Antonio that there's a difference in him," Kawa said. "And all the kids [Brown] talks to, he can tell them he was a troubled guy, too -- 'I've had my struggles, but look what I'm doing, look how my life has changed for the better, the fruits of my labor.' He shows young players this is attainable, this is reachable."