NFL reacts to Cowboys' Jason Witten retiring

Adam Schefter says that days before officially accepting the Monday Night Football job, Jason Witten was considering one more season with the Cowboys. (1:15)

His teammates loved him and his opponents respected him, and many weighed in on social media Thursday after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement after 15 years in the NFL.

Witten's next move will be to the Monday Night Football booth for ESPN, and after that will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Here's how people around the league reacted:

What an incredible career brother. As a fellow 3rd rounder, you inspired me to be great; on and off the field. Best of luck in the booth. See you Week 6 on MNF! @JasonWitten pic.twitter.com/GcOzfnLTSF — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) May 3, 2018

Witt, Mr. Dependable. Thank you for taking me under your wing as a rookie and showing me the way. For helping fight the battles on and off the field, I appreciate you. This next chapter of life will be even better if you can imagine that 🙂. Cheers #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/8H6FfYnlUB — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) May 3, 2018

Congratulations @JasonWitten on an incredible career. It was an honor to compete against you and to call you a friend! Much success to you and your family! — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) May 3, 2018

.@JasonWitten had one stipulation when he was being recruited out of HS: he wanted to play DE, not TE. After an injury at @Vol_Football, Phil Fulmer asked Jason if he'd play TE. Forever a team player, he said yes. The rest is history. Congrats, Jason, on a great career. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 3, 2018

Man I'm so blessed to have played with Big Witt @JasonWitten I can't even explain. I can go on and on and on. — lance dunbar (@Dunbar_CDB5) May 3, 2018

Jason, you have set the example for what it takes to be a true man and pro. I appreciate everything you've done for me and for the game. Truly honored to have had the opportunity to play with you. Love you Witt Witt! The 🐐 forever #ClearEyeView @JasonWitten pic.twitter.com/dL9hd5fM8N — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) May 3, 2018