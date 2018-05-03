        <
          NFL reacts to Cowboys' Jason Witten retiring

          Schefter: Witten 'backtracked' before retiring (1:15)

          Adam Schefter says that days before officially accepting the Monday Night Football job, Jason Witten was considering one more season with the Cowboys. (1:15)

          His teammates loved him and his opponents respected him, and many weighed in on social media Thursday after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement after 15 years in the NFL.

          Witten's next move will be to the Monday Night Football booth for ESPN, and after that will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

          Here's how people around the league reacted:

