The Miami Dolphins have claimed former New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty off waivers, the team announced Friday.

Petty was let go Thursday by the Jets, who tried to trade him during the draft but found no takers.

A fourth-round choice in 2015, Petty posted a 1-6 record as a starter over the past two seasons. All told, he threw 10 interceptions and four touchdowns and completed just 53 percent of his attempts. His progress also was slowed by injuries, including a torn labrum in his nonthrowing shoulder in the 2016 finale.

Petty joins quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill, David Fales and Brock Osweiler on Miami's roster.

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini was used in this report.