Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane received a 364-day suspended sentence Friday in relation to his January arrest for suspicion of DUI.

In March, Lane pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving after being formally charged with a DUI earlier that month.

As part of Friday's sentencing in King County Court in Redmond, Washington, Lane can't commit any violations of the law for two years. He also is required to complete two days on a work crew, an alcohol/drug evaluation and follow-up treatment.

The 27-year-old also was fined $5,000.

Lane was arrested outside of Seattle in the early hours of Jan. 14. According to an incident report from the Washington State Patrol, Lane registered a blood-alcohol-content level of .039, well below the state's legal limit of .08, but he admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier in the evening.

Lane spent his first six seasons with the Seahawks, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft. The team released him in March in an expected move that saved the Seahawks $4.75 million in 2018 cap space.

He remains a free agent.