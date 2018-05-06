        <
          Orlando Franklin retires after 7 seasons to focus on being father

          12:45 PM ET
          Offensive lineman Orlando Franklin announced his retirement from the NFL so he can focus on being a father.

          Franklin, who was released by the Washington Redskins late last week, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

          Franklin, 30, started 89 of the 90 games he played in during his seven-season career.

          The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2011 draft with the 46th overall pick. After playing four seasons in Denver he signed a five-year deal in free agency with the Chargers, only to be released after two seasons. He signed with the Redskins last October, appearing in one game.

