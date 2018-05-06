NASHVILLE, Tenn -- Former Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin will sign a one-day contract with the team and officially retire Monday.

Griffin, a 2007 first-round pick out of Texas, played nine seasons with the Titans and earned two Pro Bowl nods. His best season came in 2008 when he had seven interceptions and was a part of a 13-3 Titans team. Griffin last played in 2016 with the Panthers.

"It was a blessing to play 10 years in this league. It wasn't always easy, but it was always a good time," Griffin said via phone Sunday afternoon. "I wish I played every second of my career here. But I always felt like a Titan, even when I wasn't a Titan. I'll always remember playing in front of those fans in Nashville. I wish the current Titans a ton of success."

Griffin played in 141 career games for the Titans, including 103 consecutive games between 2007 and 2013. He is the franchise's all-time leader in tackles by a safety with 912. Griffin finished his Titans career with 25 interceptions, seven sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Griffin offered thanks to many, including the Adams family, the organization, his former head coach Jeff Fisher, his former general manager Ruston Webster and current Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

Since his playing days ended Griffin has become a co-owner of Gigi's Cupcakes store in Bee Cave, Texas, alongside his good friend, former teammate and current Titan Brian Orakpo, and fellow business partner and friend Bryan Hynson.