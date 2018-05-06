RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he's unsure when All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas will show up for the team's offseason workouts.

"We'll find out. We've got to communicate," Carroll said Sunday as the team wrapped up a three-day rookie minicamp.

"Phase 2 doesn't look like it's suiting him right now, so we'll see, we'll see what's happening. Phase 3 is around the corner for us, so we'll see. We've got one more week of Phase 2."

Carroll's comments confirmed that Thomas, who is seeking a new contract, has been absent from the voluntary portion of the Seahawks' offseason program. They came in response to a question of whether he expects Thomas to sit out until attendance becomes mandatory. That isn't until Seattle's veteran minicamp, which runs from June 12-14.

Thomas is entering the final year of the four-year, $40 million extension he signed in 2014, which now ranks sixth among safeties in terms of annual average, according to Spotrac.com. He told ESPN at the Pro Bowl in January that he may hold out if he doesn't get a new deal before the season, though general manager John Schneider has since said that Thomas' representatives have informed him that Thomas won't hold out.

Thomas, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time first team All-Pro, has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, with reports citing the Dallas Cowboys as a potential trade partner. The Seahawks downplayed the possibility after the draft, and Schneider told Seattle's Sports Radio 950 KJR last week that the team isn't trying to trade Thomas.

Thomas would be subject to fines if he were to skip mandatory minicamp, though teams can decide to not impose them. This year, the maximum amounts are $14,070 for the first day, $28,150 for the second and $42,215 for the third day, for a total of $84,435.

"Earl had a fantastic offseason and I know he knows how to get in shape," Carroll said. "Veterans sometimes look at those rules and they see 'voluntary' and they see it differently than the other guys, so we'll see."