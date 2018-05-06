        <
          Former Colts LB Edwin Jackson awarded posthumous degree by Georgia Southern

          8:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, who was killed in a car crash in February, was awarded a posthumous degree by Georgia Southern on Saturday.

          Jackson's parents accepted the degree from the school where Jackson was a walk-on for the football team before going on to play for the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

          Jackson's father, Wesley, led a "Georgia Southern" chant after accepting the diploma.

          Jackson, 26, and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were killed Feb. 4 when they were struck by a pickup truck while standing outside Monroe's car. Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, has been charged with causing death while driving intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

          Following Jackson's death, Georgia Southern renamed its walk-on program the Edwin Jackson Memorial Walk-On Tryouts.

