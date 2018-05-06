Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, who was killed in a car crash in February, was awarded a posthumous degree by Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Jackson's parents accepted the degree from the school where Jackson was a walk-on for the football team before going on to play for the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Jackson's father, Wesley, led a "Georgia Southern" chant after accepting the diploma.

The late Edwin Jackson was awarded his degree posthumously today by @GeorgiaSouthern ... just wait til the end for goosebumps. #GATA #GSGrad18@NFL@Colts pic.twitter.com/wayaqrDyd3 — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) May 5, 2018

Jackson, 26, and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were killed Feb. 4 when they were struck by a pickup truck while standing outside Monroe's car. Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, has been charged with causing death while driving intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Following Jackson's death, Georgia Southern renamed its walk-on program the Edwin Jackson Memorial Walk-On Tryouts.