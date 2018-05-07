METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have released tight end Coby Fleener just two years into his five-year, $36 million contract, a source confirmed. The news was first reported by the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Fleener's departure isn't a big surprise, considering he caught only 22 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last year before finishing the season on injured reserve with a concussion.

And the Saints actually turned back the clock in free agency by re-signing former tight end Benjamin Watson -- whom Fleener replaced in 2016.

It's unclear why New Orleans waited until May 7 to release Fleener, but it's possible that they were waiting for some sort of medical clearance. If Fleener had been medically cleared before the new league year began in March, the Saints could have saved his full $6.4 million in salary and bonuses by releasing him. Instead, $3.4 million of Fleener's salary was guaranteed for injury.

There is offset language in Fleener's contract, so the Saints could save even more money if he plays elsewhere this year.

If Fleener doesn't play elsewhere, the Saints can still save about $2.5 million against this year's salary cap if they designate the move as a post-June 1 release, with another $3.2 million in "dead money" counting against their cap next year.

If the Saints don't get any money back from Fleener's 2018 guarantees, they will have paid $18.1 million for two seasons with him.

Fleener, 29, and the Saints seemed like a match made in free-agent heaven back in 2016, since he is primarily a pass-catching tight end and the Saints' offense has been so friendly to tight ends like Jimmy Graham and Watson in years past. But the 6-foot-6, 251-pounder never developed into a consistent weapon in New Orleans.

Fleener had 50 catches for 631 yards with three touchdown catches and one touchdown run in his first year with New Orleans in 2016 before his role decreased even more last season.

The Saints made tight end a priority this offseason -- pursuing Graham before they decided his price tag was too high and turning back to the 37-year-old Watson instead. They also have veterans Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui on the roster, though the position should become an even bigger priority for them next year.

Fleener spent his first four years with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted in the second round out of Stanford. He has a total of 255 catches, 3,080 yards and 23 touchdowns in his six-year career.

Fleener told NOLA.com last season that he had suffered four football-related concussions in his life before suffering the latest one. He has also been heavily involved in concussion research and safety efforts. So it will be interesting to see whether that affects his decision to keep playing going forward.