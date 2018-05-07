CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Anderson will compete with Cameron Artis-Payne to be the change-of-pace back behind starter Christian McCaffrey, a 2017 first-round pick. Carolina released Jonathan Stewart, the franchise's leading rusher, during the offseason, leaving a void at power back.

The Denver Broncos released Anderson, 27, on April 16, the day they started their offseason conditioning program. Anderson compiled his first 1,000-yard season in 2017 and has been with the Broncos since he made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2013.

The Broncos matched a four-year, $18 million offer sheet from the Miami Dolphins in 2016 to keep Anderson. That deal had two years remaining on it when he was released.

He was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2014, when he scored a career-best 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving). He rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown during Denver's Super Bowl 50 victory over Carolina in February 2016.

In five NFL seasons he has rushed for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has 103 receptions for 859 yards and four scores.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.