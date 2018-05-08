Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was hospitalized Monday for what his representative called a "reaction" to a prescription.

"He's fine. He had an issue with his lithium prescription last night," Denise Michaels, a Manziel spokesperson, told ESPN's Kevin Seifert on Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Manziel was hospitalized in Humble, Texas, on Monday night.

After being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel plunged into a spiral of substance abuse that he often chronicled on social media. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been treated for depression.

Manziel, 25, won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M in 2012. He is attempting a comeback in professional football. He played in the developmental Spring League in April and he has a standing offer from the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

