Two former Detroit Lions employees are suing the franchise and the National Football League, alleging they were fired "without justification" because of age and racial discrimination.

Robert Yanagi, the former director of video operation for the Lions, and Michael Richardson, the former assistant video director, filed the complaint in the non-criminal division of the Wayne County Circuit Court on April 5.

Both Yanagi, who is 58 and is of Japanese descent, and Richardson, who is 52 and African-American, were let go in January. The Detroit Free Press first reported on the lawsuit.

"We are aware of the report," the Lions said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "Because the report involves ongoing litigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time."

Messages left with both the Lions' attorney, John C. Cashen, and the plantiffs' attorney, Angela Marie Mannarino, were not immediately returned to ESPN.

According to the Free Press, the complaint says Lions general manager Bob Quinn criticized Richardson's work soon after taking over in January, 2016. In December, 2017, Richardson filed a worker compensation claim after injuring his shoulder.

He then filed a complaint to the organization's human resources department nine days later, the Free Press reported, due to "racist comments by an employee in the Detroit Lions scouting department and disparate treatment by an employee in the Detroit Lions team operations department."

According to the Free Press, Yanagi asked same scouting department employee to refrain from making racial jokes.

The Free Press reports the lawsuit also says Quinn knew about Richardson's racial discrimination complaint with the team's human resources department and had issues with his work performance. Yanagi, according to the report, also expressed concern Quinn "treated him differently because of his race and therefore he was concerned about losing his job."

The Lions replaced Yanagi with Erik Kunttu, who had previously worked with the Indianapolis Colts and was the video coordinator at Syracuse when new Lions coach Matt Patricia and defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni were on staff at the university.