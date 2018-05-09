ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett expects New Orleans to be fine without Mark Ingram for its first four games after he tested positive for PEDs. (0:50)

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has appealed his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs to an arbiter, whose decision is due by May 16, his agents said Wednesday.

"At the end of the 2017 season, as a result of a NFL mandated random drug test, Mark Ingram tested positive for a substance that was not a performance enhancing substance, nor an illegal substance, but a substance in fact permissible with the proper use exemption with the NFL," agents Paul Bobbitt and David Jones said in a statement. "He has vigorously challenged the test results through the arbitration process."

They added: "Upon having the opportunity to review the arbitrator's opinion, we will explore what further options are needed."

If the suspension stands, the 28-year-old Ingram will miss games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants. He will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 1.

Ingram made his second Pro Bowl by running for a career-high 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 416 yards.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.