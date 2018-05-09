The Indianapolis Colts have signed free-agent offensive tackle Austin Howard, the team announced Wednesday.

Howard will compete for the Colts' starting right tackle position.

Howard, 31, became a free agent when the Baltimore Ravens declined his 2018 option, saving $3 million for the team.

Howard did an admirable job for the Ravens last season, replacing free-agent departure Rick Wagner and gutting it out to start all 16 games while battling a knee injury.

Baltimore will replace Howard with James Hurst or rookie third-round pick Orlando Brown.

In seven seasons, Howard has played in 92 games (88 starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Ravens.

ESPN's Mike Wells and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.