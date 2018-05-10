Detroit Lions president Rod Wood said he was unaware that Matt Patricia was indicted 22 years ago for an alleged sexual assault, but Wood said the team had no regrets about hiring Patricia as its head coach, the Detroit News reported.

Patricia was a 21-year-old student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and on spring break in South Padre Island, Texas, when the alleged assault occurred. Charges were filed in the case and Patricia and his friend, Greg Dietrich, were indicted by a grand jury of one count of aggravated sexual assault, but they were never tried in the case.

Wood said in a statement that he and Lions general manager Bob Quinn were not aware of the allegation in Patricia's past when they hired him. He later told the newspaper he was "comfortable" with Patricia on staff.

"I am very comfortable with the process of interviewing and employing Matt," Wood told the News. "I will tell you with 1,000 percent certainty that everything I've learned confirmed what I already knew about the man and would have no way changed our decision to make him our head coach."

Patricia insisted in a statement issued later Wednesday that he had been "falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name."

"I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation," Patricia said. "I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done. "I would never condone any of the behavior that was alleged and will always respect and protect the rights of anyone who has been harassed or is the victim of violence. My priorities remain the same - to move forward and strive to be the best coach, teacher, and man that I can possibly be."

The News also reported that APG Security, a private investigation firm with a corporate headquarters in South Amboy, New Jersey, and offices in 21 states including Texas, had requested the court files for Patricia's case in January. It is not clear whether the Lions had contracted the firm to run a background check on Patricia or if it was someone else.

The News reported the case against Patricia and Dietrich fell apart when the alleged victim did not respond to attempts to contact her in the weeks following the incident and decided she would not testify.

As of Wednesday night, the 43-year-old Patricia was scheduled to talk with the media Thursday before the team opens its rookie minicamp this weekend.