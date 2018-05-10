Adam Schefter says that days before officially accepting the Monday Night Football job, Jason Witten was considering one more season with the Cowboys. (1:15)

When Monday Night Football kicks off its 49th season this fall, ESPN will unveil a new broadcast team featuring play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland, and reporter Lisa Salters.

Tessitore and Witten will be in the booth, while McFarland will bring a new perspective to the games each week as the first field-level analyst for sports television's signature series.

Tessitore, Witten, McFarland and Salters will make their regular-season debut when the Oakland Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 10, in the late game of ESPN's season-opening doubleheader at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Editor's Picks Cowboys' Witten opts to 'pass the torch,' retire Jason Witten is retiring after one of the most successful runs in Cowboys history to join Monday Night Football as an analyst.

The game also features the return to the NFL sidelines for former ESPN MNF analyst and current Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

This is the first time in the 13-year history of the Week 1 doubleheader format that ESPN's top crew will call the late game. The early game will feature the New York Jets against the Detroit Lions (7:10 p.m. ET), and the ESPN broadcast team for that game will be announced at a later date.

Producer Jay Rothman and director Chip Dean will continue to lead ESPN's MNF production team. The 2018 NFL season marks their 13th year on Monday Night Football and 28th overall as a producer-director duo.

"Our new Monday Night Football team shares a passion and respect for the game that will be evident to fans," said Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president, event and studio production. "Joe brings an unrivaled excitement to each broadcast through his play-by-play style. Jason leaves the game with the respect of the entire league. His knowledge and insight will quickly make him one of the most respected analysts in football.

"Booger's ability to share candid opinions and insightful observations has made him one of our best analysts. Together, with Lisa, our Emmy-nominated reporter, this team will deliver a fantastic broadcast. We are thrilled to introduce this new team to fans as we begin the latest chapter in MNF's storied history."

Tessitore, Witten, McFarland and Salters will make their first appearance together next week at the ESPN Upfront presentation in New York.