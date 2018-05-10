An investigation of a domestic violence complaint against Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been closed.

The Frisco (Texas) Police Department investigated after last month's complaint, but the woman involved recanted.

While the investigation is over, Irving could face discipline from the NFL, either with a fine or suspension, through the league's personal conduct policy.

A woman identified as Irving's girlfriend called police twice on April 23 but later wrote on an Instagram post that her allegations were false. She said she was upset over an argument that led to neighbors calling 911.

"David did not put his hands on me at any time," the woman wrote.

Earlier in the offseason, Irving signed a second-round tender worth $2.9 million as a restricted free agent and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Irving was suspended the first four games of 2017 for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He missed the final four games with a concussion. In the eight games he played, he recorded seven sacks.