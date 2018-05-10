METAIRIE, La. -- Coach Sean Payton confirmed that running back Mark Ingram is not expected to participate in any of the New Orleans Saints' organized team activities until the mandatory veteran minicamp in June, apparently because the Pro Bowler is heading into the final year of his contract.

It was Ingram's decision to train independently in Florida and does not appear to be related to Ingram's four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. News of his absence was first reported by the NFL Network.

Ingram, 28, also switched from longtime agent Joel Segal to new agents Paul Bobbitt and David Jones this offseason.

"He and I spoke, so it wasn't a surprise to us that he's not here," Payton told ESPN. "I don't agree with it. But it is optional, and that's his choice."

Payton also said that the Saints don't have any immediate plans to sign a veteran running back to add to their young stable led by Alvin Kamara, Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams and sixth-round draft choice Boston Scott.

Of course the Saints could turn to a veteran later this summer or early in the season, especially if Kamara suffered an injury. In the meantime, though, Payton said he wants to see how that young group looks.

It's hard to imagine the Saints signing Ingram to a lucrative contract extension before the season starts, both because of his looming suspension and because they have another rising star in Kamara.

Ingram is coming off the best two seasons of his career. The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft choice ran for a career-high 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns last season as he and Kamara became the first duo in NFL history to both surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage in the same backfield.

Ingram (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) has 5,362 rushing yards, 1,428 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in his seven-year career.