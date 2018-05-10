CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL during Monday's noncontact running drill in Phase 2 of offseason workouts.

Whittaker, in the last year of a two-year deal, has been mostly a third-down back and return specialist for the Panthers the past four seasons. He has 536 yards rushing on 121 carries and 397 yards receiving for Carolina.

The move came three days after Carolina signed former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson to a one-year deal.

Whittaker's injury leaves the Panthers with four running backs on the active roster. Christian McCaffrey is the starter, with Anderson and Cameron Artis-Payne vying to be the change-of-pace power back.

Carolina also signed free agent Elijah Hood after he was waived by Oakland. Undrafted running back Reggie Bonnafon is expected to sign before Carolina begins a two-day rookie minicamp on Friday.