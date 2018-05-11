Damien Woody emphasizes that the last thing Philadelphia needs is to rush Carson Wentz back when Nick Foles can start in his place. (1:42)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is "highly encouraged" by the progress quarterback Carson Wentz is making in his rehab from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

"He's making progress each day, and we just continue that process, and he continues to throw and get stronger," Pederson said at the start of the team's rookie minicamp Friday. "It's a fine line, too, this time of year, of maybe trying to do too much, too soon. But our guys are on top of it, he's on top of it, he's managing it extremely well, and I'm encouraged with where he's at."

Images have emerged of Wentz throwing to teammates on the practice field. Pederson, though, said the QB has not been medically cleared yet, so the plan for him this spring is to "basically just continue his rehab."

Wentz suffered the knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. He has set his sights on Week 1 of the regular season as his target return date.

"My goal is to not miss a game," Wentz said in a recent sit-down with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "I feel I missed plenty last year. I want to be out there with the guys. It's a fluid process. We'll see what happens, but I'm confident I'll be back Week 1 and ready to play against Atlanta."

Carson Wentz has set opening day as his target return date from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the optimism, Pederson emphasized the importance of taking the conservative approach when it comes to the franchise signal-caller.

"I'm not going to rush him out there. I'm not going to expose him," Pederson said. "He'll be ready when he's ready, and when we feel he's ready. Right now, we're encouraged with the progress he's making."