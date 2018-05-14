NFL Insiders predict: The most improved team in 2018

Our panel of ESPN NFL Insiders is breaking down what all the offseason action means for the 2018 season, starting with teams that helped themselves the most through free agency and the draft.

Which team improved the most this offseason?

Matt Bowen, NFL writer: Los Angeles Rams. The arrow is pointing up for the Bears and Browns after productive offseasons, but I'm looking at the Rams due to the proven, veteran talent they brought in via trades and free agency. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib have the playmaking skills to find the ball in the secondary. Go get it. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh bolsters the interior of the front line next to All-Pro Aaron Donald. And wide receiver Brandin Cooks is an upgrade for the passing game. Strong, aggressive moves put this squad in a position to win the NFC West and make a serious playoff run.

Editor's Picks From 0-16 to playoffs? Why Browns are wild-card sleepers A turnaround from 0-16 to the playoffs would be dramatic, but not impossible. Mike Clay breaks down how Cleveland could punch its wild-card ticket.

NFL Insiders predict: The 2018 pick we'll judge as the best in 2022 Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick. But will he go down as the best? Our Insiders weigh in on who will, predict rookie awards and more. 1 Related

Mike Clay, NFL writer: Cleveland Browns. They had the league's worst quarterback play in 2017, but solidified it by acquiring Tyrod Taylor and first overall pick Baker Mayfield. Joe Thomas and Danny Shelton are gone, but Cleveland stocked up with talent: E.J. Gaines, TJ Carrie, Carlos Hyde, Jarvis Landry, Chris Hubbard and Damarious Randall, as well as early-round rookies Denzel Ward, Austin Corbett and Nick Chubb. This is a team on the rise.

Dan Graziano, national NFL writer: Chicago Bears. Problem is, because of the strength of their division, I don't know that the improvement will necessarily show in the standings. They spent big in free agency, which isn't always the best way to go, but they've improved their wide receiver corps and kept their secondary intact with that spending. And I believe their top three draft picks -- Roquan Smith, James Daniels and Anthony Miller -- are guys who can help them right away at positions of significant need.

KC Joyner, NFL writer: Cleveland Browns. It's incredible that the Browns were able to improve in as many ways as they did this offseason. They added two quality quarterbacks, have a logjam of good running backs with the additions of Hyde and Chubb, brought in three solid cornerbacks in free agency and acquired the best coverage cornerback in the draft (Ward). Three new offensive linemen give the Browns one of the deepest blocking walls in the NFL and they added Landry, arguably the best possession receiver in the league.

Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: New York Jets. Stay with me for a moment. There is no doubt that the Browns have raised their talent level more from 2017 to 2018. But they also had the furthest to go. The Jets' drafting of quarterback Sam Darnold establishes a long-term focus for what was already a decently talented roster. For the first time in six years, the Jets know who they're building around. Don't underestimate the value in that, even if Darnold doesn't make a huge impact in 2018.

Field Yates, NFL Insider: Cleveland Browns. From a pure talent-added standpoint relative to where the team was last season, Cleveland takes the cake. But that, of course, includes the fact that this team was historically bad in 2017, becoming just the second to go 0-16. The Browns have cultivated a short- and long-term plan at quarterback and talent across the offense, and they reshaped the secondary.